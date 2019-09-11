Brown (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic

The rookie lands on the injury report after playing 14 snaps in a blowout win. Brown was dominant when on the field, catching four of five targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He'll have two more chances to turn in a full practice before his status for Sunday's game against Arizona is officially in question.

