Ravens' Marquise Brown: Uncertain for Week 1
Brown (foot) faces a difficult timeline to be ready for Week 1, Jeff Zrebic of The Athletic reports.
Coming back from Jan. 8 surgery on a Lisfranc injury, Brown still wasn't running full speed at June minicamp and was placed on the non-football injury list Thursday for the start of training camp. The Ravens haven't provided a useful update since mid-June, but that should change soon enough once coach John Harbaugh talks with the media. Given the state of their wideout depth chart, the Ravens likely intend for the first-round pick to handle a key role whenever he's cleared to play.
