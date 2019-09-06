Ravens' Marquise Brown: Week 1 status in question
Brown (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Miami, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Brown appeared on Thursday's injury report due to a foot issue, but he was a full participant in that session. While the rookie wideout was held out entirely Friday, there's an expectation from coach John Harbaugh that Brown will take the field Week 1, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. No matter, Brown's status will remain in limbo until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...