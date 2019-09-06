Brown (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Miami, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Brown appeared on Thursday's injury report due to a foot issue, but he was a full participant in that session. While the rookie wideout was held out entirely Friday, there's an expectation from coach John Harbaugh that Brown will take the field Week 1, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. No matter, Brown's status will remain in limbo until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.