Play

Ravens' Marquise Brown: Will not practice Friday

Brown (ankle) is not taking part in Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Brown has not practiced in two weeks, which does not bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Seahawks, particularly with head coach John Harbaugh saying previously that Brown would not play in Week 7 if he did not practice. Brown's official status for Sunday's contest will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to a close.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories