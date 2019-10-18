Ravens' Marquise Brown: Will not practice Friday
Brown (ankle) is not taking part in Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Brown has not practiced in two weeks, which does not bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Seahawks, particularly with head coach John Harbaugh saying previously that Brown would not play in Week 7 if he did not practice. Brown's official status for Sunday's contest will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to a close.
More News
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Another missed practice•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Misses another practice•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Inactive Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not expected to play•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Deemed questionable, looking shaky•
-
Ravens' Marquise Brown: Headed for game-time call•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...