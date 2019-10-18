Play

Ravens' Marquise Brown: Won't practice Friday

Brown (ankle) isn't taking part in Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Brown hasn't practiced in two weeks, which doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Seahawks. The rookie's official status for Sunday's contest will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to a close.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories