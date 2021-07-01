Brown likely will work out with QB Lamar Jackson this offseason, the Ravens' official website reports.

Jackson and Brown both are from South Florida, as is new Ravens wideout Sammy Watkins. The team upgraded its receiving corps this offseason with the additions of Watkins and first-round pick Rashod Bateman, but Brown should still be the top downfield option, even if he doesn't match his 100 targets from last season. The speedy 24-year-old could benefit from improved efficiency now that opposing defenses have more than one wide receiver to worry about.