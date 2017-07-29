Yanda (shoulder) has been an active participant at the Ravens' training camp through the first two days.

Yanda underwent shoulder surgery after he went down in Week 13 of last season. The veteran linemen missed the entirety of the team's offseason schedule while recovering, but he's returned for the start of training camp as expected. Look for the Ravens to ease the 32-year-old back into the swing of things in order to ensure his health heading into Week 1.