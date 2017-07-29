Ravens' Marshal Yanda: Back in action at camp
Yanda (shoulder) has been an active participant at the Ravens' training camp through the first two days.
Yanda underwent shoulder surgery after he went down in Week 13 of last season. The veteran linemen missed the entirety of the team's offseason schedule while recovering, but he's returned for the start of training camp as expected. Look for the Ravens to ease the 32-year-old back into the swing of things in order to ensure his health heading into Week 1.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...