Ravens' Marshal Yanda: Expected back for training camp
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that he expects Yanda (ankle) to be healthy in time for training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Yanda sustained a season-ending broken ankle in the Week 2 win over the Browns and has spent the last few months rehabbing. It appears that he won't be fully healed by the time Organized Team Activities begin in the spring, but Yanda shouldn't face any significant limitations by the time camp begins. The return of the six-time Pro Bowler should provide a big upgrade to the Baltimore offensive line.
