Ravens' Marshal Yanda: Expected to play in 2019
Yanda may be contemplating retirement, but the Ravens expect him to play at least one more season, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Yanda bounced back from a season-ending ankle injury in 2017 to regain his place as one of the league's elite guards in 2018. He'll turn 35 in September and is now entering the final season of a four-year contract, but there doesn't seem to be much talk of an extension. Yanda has consistently been the best player on Baltimore's offensive line for the past decade.
