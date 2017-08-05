Yanda (shoulder) worked into team drills for the first time in training camp Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

This is great news for Yanda, who had shoulder surgery in March. The veteran lineman is expected to work back into the starting rotation by Week 1.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories