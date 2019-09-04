Yanda (foot) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Yanda missed the final three preseason games, but it appeared that was a precaution for the veteran guard. Expect Yanda to suit up as Baltimore's starting right guard Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week