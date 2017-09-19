Ravens' Marshal Yanda: Placed on IR
Yanda (ankle) was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Yanda was ruled out for the season Sunday with an ankle injury, and he'll now officially begin his rehab and recovery for next season. The team has promoted center Matt Skura from the practice squad and signed tackle Dieugot Joseph to the active roster to shore up its depth on the offensive line.
More News
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...