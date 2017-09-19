Play

Yanda (ankle) was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Yanda was ruled out for the season Sunday with an ankle injury, and he'll now officially begin his rehab and recovery for next season. The team has promoted center Matt Skura from the practice squad and signed tackle Dieugot Joseph to the active roster to shore up its depth on the offensive line.

