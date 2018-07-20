Yanda is recovering from shoulder surgery, but the offensive lineman is expected to be ready for the regular season, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports. "We're going to be cautious with him," coach John Harbaugh said.

When Yanda was placed on the Ravens' physically unable to perform list last week, most assumed he was still recovering from the broken ankle he suffered early last season. However, Hensley claims that Yanda's ankle is now healed, and it's now clear that there's a different culprit for Yanda's inactivity. While it isn't clear if the offensive guard will participate in training camp at any point, Yanda should be in the starting lineup when Baltimore squares off with Buffalo in the team's regular-season opener.