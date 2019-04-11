Yanda agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Yanda is thus under Ravens control through 2020 and will no longer be the subject of retirement rumors. His continued presence in Baltimore should prove beneficial for the prospects of Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...