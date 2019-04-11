Ravens' Marshal Yanda: Signs extension with Baltimore
Yanda agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Yanda is thus under Ravens control through 2020 and will no longer be the subject of retirement rumors. His continued presence in Baltimore should prove beneficial for the prospects of Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards.
