Ravens' Marshal Yanda: Suffers season-ending injury
Yanda is out for the season with an ankle injury.
Yanda will likely be sent to IR as he begins his recovery for next season. It's a huge loss for the Baltimore offense, as Yanda is one of the best guards in the league, while the rest of the team's interior line is shaky.
