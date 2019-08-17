Ravens' Marshal Yanda: To miss remainder of preseason
Yanda will be sidelined for the remainder of the preseason due to a foot injury, Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reports.
The Ravens plan to rest their offensive guard until Week 1 of the regular season as Yanda nurses a foot injury, to which the level of severity is relatively unknown. Yanda's absence will likely allow for Darrell and Isaiah Williams to compete for snaps alongside the first-team offense in the meantime.
