Yanda will be sidelined for the remainder of the preseason due to a foot injury, Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reports.

The Ravens plan to rest their offensive guard until Week 1 of the regular season as Yanda nurses a foot injury, to which the level of severity is relatively unknown. Yanda's absence will likely allow for Darrell and Isaiah Williams to compete for snaps alongside the first-team offense in the meantime.

