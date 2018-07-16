Yanda (ankle) will begin training camp on the Ravens' Physically Unable to Perform list, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.

Yanda is bouncing back from a fractured ankle that planted him on injured reserve last September. Head coach John Harbaugh said in January that he expected the offensive lineman to be available for the start of training camp this month, but it appears Yanda hasn't made enough progress in his rehab to do so. In any case, the Ravens have little incentive to rush the 33-year-old veteran back into action, and there doesn't seem to be any concern over Yanda's availability for Baltimore's season-opener Sept. 9 against Buffalo.

