Ravens' Marshal Yanda: To return to practice Monday
Yanda (should) will return to practice on Monday.
Yanda was placed on the PUP list while he continued to recover from shoulder surgery. but he will officially be coming off it Monday and immediately be back on the practice field. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Yanda is expected to start with taking part in individual drills, but he will not play in the team's second preseason game against the Rams.
