Play

Yanda (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Yanda was named to his eighth Pro Bowl in nine seasons this year. Since the Ravens have locked up the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, Yanda will take a week of rest. Either James Hurst or Patrick Mekari will start at right guard in Yanda's place.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends