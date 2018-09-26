Ravens' Matt Judon: Absent from injury report
Judon (hamstring) is not listed on the Raven's injury report Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Judon exited Sunday's tilt against the Broncos due to a hamstring injury, but appears to have recovered without issue. The starting linebacker seems on track to suit up against the Steelers in Week 4, but Judon's participation in practice this week nonetheless warrants monitoring.
