Judon (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Broncos.

The third-year linebacker was trending in the right direction after finishing the week with a full practice, and Sunday's active status confirms that notion. Judon's presence is especially valued on a day when fellow linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) will be sidelined against a Broncos rushing attack that's proven effective over the first two weeks of the season.

