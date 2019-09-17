Judon recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack across 48 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Judon has now reached the quarterback in back-to-back contests to open the season. He also logged the second-most snaps in the linebacking corps Sunday, trailing only Patrick Onwuasor. He'll have his hands full this coming week trying to containing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs electrifying offense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories