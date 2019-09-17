Judon recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack across 48 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Judon has now reached the quarterback in back-to-back contests to open the season. He also logged the second-most snaps in the linebacking corps Sunday, trailing only Patrick Onwuasor. He'll have his hands full this coming week trying to containing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs electrifying offense.