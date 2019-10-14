Judon recorded one solo tackle that was a sack in 51 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Cincinnati.

Judon has been a force this season in the pass rush, moving his season sack total to four in six contests. He played 82 percent of defensive snaps, and if that trend continues, he's a strong IDP candidate with skill and opportunity. He'll have a chance for another sack next week when he faces a banged up Seattle offensive line for Week 7.