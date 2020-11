Judon registered seven tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Colts.

Judon handled a season-high 78 percent snap share and came through with a season high in tackles as well. The fifth-year linebacker has now produced 25 stops through eight games, but his ceiling has taken a hit this year with just two sacks (he recorded 9.5 in 2019).