Judon racked up seven tackles, all solo, and two sacks in Sunday's blowout win over the Texans.

The 27-year-old is finally settling into his groove, as he's racked up 13 solo tackles and two sacks in his past two games. His two sacks of Deshaun Watson were his fifth and sixth of the season, as he creeps up to his career-high of eight in the 2017 season. Judon saw 77 percent of snaps in the game, and if he can continue to produce on the consistent basis, he'll firmly push himself into IDP relevance.