Judon posted five tackles and a sack during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Steelers.

A week after totaling a season-high 10 tackles, Judon followed that with his second-highest tackle total of the year. He also brought down Ben Roethlisberger and now has 2.5 sacks on the year. The 26-year-old linebacker will look to keep up his hot streak against the Bengals after the Ravens return from their upcoming bye week.

