Judon recorded 54 tackles (43 solo), 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.

Judon typically handled around 80 percent of defensive snaps per game in 2019. He settled into a groove across from rookie third-round pick Jaylon Ferguson, securing IDP relevance en route to surpassing his previous career-high sack total set during the 2017 season. The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

