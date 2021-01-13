Judon (illness) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
There is no indication at this time that Judon's illness is related to COVID-19. The fifth-year linebacker spent 10 days on the reserve/COVID-19 list back in December. If Judon is unavailable for the AFC divisional round against the Bills, Tyus Bowser likely will bump into a starting role.
