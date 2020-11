Judon (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Steelers, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Judon gets an extra few days to recover because the game was moved to Tuesday. The fifth-year linebacker has been useful for fantasy purposes over the past three weeks, recording 17 tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup. If he's unable to play this week, Tyus Bowser is expected to start at outside linebacker.