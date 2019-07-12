Judon said his agents have opened extension talks with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Judon played all 32 games (including 20 starts) the past two seasons, averaging 52.5 tackles, 19.5 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks on 732.5 snaps. He may be headed for an ever larger workload in the final season of his rookie contract, after Baltimore lost fellow outside linebackers Terrell Suggs (Cardinals) and Za'Darius Smith (Packers) during the offseason. In light of the recent deals handed out to pass rushers, Judon likely is angling for a contract in the range of $14-18 million per season.