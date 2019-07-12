Ravens' Matt Judon: Discussing extension
Judon said his agents have opened extension talks with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Judon played all 32 games (including 20 starts) the past two seasons, averaging 52.5 tackles, 19.5 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks on 732.5 snaps. He may be headed for an ever larger workload in the final season of his rookie contract, after Baltimore lost fellow outside linebackers Terrell Suggs (Cardinals) and Za'Darius Smith (Packers) during the offseason. In light of the recent deals handed out to pass rushers, Judon likely is angling for a contract in the range of $14-18 million per season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FSGA Experts League draft walkthrough
Ben Gretch walks you through his strategy and results for a recent experts draft
-
Melvin Gordon holdout a problem
Melvin Gordon threatens to hold out from Chargers training camp, making him a risky first-round...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, best targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Why I was wrong to doubt Damien Williams
Jamey Eisenberg originally had Damien Williams as a bust candidate earlier this offseason....
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Rudolph
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...