Judon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports

Judon was able to finish the week as a full practice participant and appears on track to play Week 13. The starting linebacker typically plays about 80 percent of defensive snaps and seems likely to receive his regular workload versus San Francisco.

