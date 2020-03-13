Ravens' Matt Judon: Gets franchise tag
The Ravens gave Judon a franchise tag Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The move has long been expected, with Judon the lone reasonable choice to receive Baltimore's tag this offseason. It's less clear if he'll sign a long-term deal, play on the tag or get traded, as reports from February hinted at friction between the two parties. Judon is coming off a 2019 campaign with career highs for sacks (9.5), QB hits (33) and forced fumbles (four), but the Ravens believe some of his production was the result of a blitz-happy scheme and excellent play from their cornerbacks. While the argument undoubtedly has legitimacy, Judon's agent will be sure to mention that the 27-year-old accounted for 25.7 percent of the team's sacks and 29.7 percent of the QB hits, i.e., he was the only Baltimore pass rusher that actually parlayed the favorable conditions into production.
