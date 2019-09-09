Judon made three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 59-10 win over the Dolphins.

Judon is looking for a contract extension, and this is a good start. After recording 15 sacks over the last two season, Judon is setting himself up well to reach double digits for the first time of his career. Week 2 provides a solid opportunity to continue his success, as Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was dropped five times in his NFL debut against the Lions.

