Ravens' Matt Judon: Gets to QB in season opener
Judon made three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 59-10 win over the Dolphins.
Judon is looking for a contract extension, and this is a good start. After recording 15 sacks over the last two season, Judon is setting himself up well to reach double digits for the first time of his career. Week 2 provides a solid opportunity to continue his success, as Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was dropped five times in his NFL debut against the Lions.
