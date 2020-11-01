Judon has been ejected from Sunday's matchup against the Steelers for contacting an official, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Judon's contact was not malicious by any means, as he was seemingly trying to free his arm from an opposing player's grasp when he bumped the referee. The officiating crew deemed the act significant enough to merit ejection, however, removing a formidable pass rusher from Baltimore's front seven. Judon has recorded eight QB hits and two sacks over his past three appearances, but the Ravens will have to proceed without him for the remainder of Sunday's contest.