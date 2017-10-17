Ravens' Matt Judon: Huge outing Sunday
Judon collected 14 tackles and two sacks in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
The second-year linebacker out of Grand Valley State was all over the field Sunday, terrorizing the Bears with four tackles for loss and 14 total tackles overall. He played a season-high 70 snaps and clearly made the most of his increased opportunity. He's comfortably ahead of rookies Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams in the outside linebacker pecking order and his strong outing Sunday should allow him to see plenty of playing time in Week 7 against the Vikings and beyond.
