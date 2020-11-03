Judon was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Judon is considered a high-risk close contact to Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for the virus Monday, and he'll need to isolate for five days. If Judon tests negative through Saturday, he'll be eligible to play in Sunday's road game versus the Colts. Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser also landed on the list, so the Ravens will need to call up practice squad players if anyone is forced to miss time.