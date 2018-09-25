Judon (hamstring) exited Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a hamstring injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It seems likely that Judon exacerbated his preexisting hamstring injury during the Week 3 tilt. Judon should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, while the starting linebacker's participation in practice throughout the week is worth monitoring.

