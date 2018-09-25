Judon (hamstring) exited Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a hamstring injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It seems likely that Judon exacerbated his preexisting hamstring injury during Week 3's tilt. Judon should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, and the starting linebacker's participation in practice throughout the week is worth monitoring.

More News
Our Latest Stories