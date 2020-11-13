Judon (calf) was held to limited participation during the Ravens' practice session Thursday.
Judon abruptly appeared on the team's injury report Wednesday, and he was deemed entirely unable to participate in group drills. Improvement to a partial workload Thursday moves the needle in a positive direction regarding his Week 10 status, plus Judon is afforded slightly extra time to recover with Baltimore's matchup against New England not taking place until Sunday night. The reigning Pro Bowler has started every game for the Ravens thus far in 2020, registering 25 tackles, two sacks and 13 QB hits.