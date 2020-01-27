Judon is a candidate to receive the franchise tag and may also be the subject of trade inquiries, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The 2016 fifth-round pick had a career-high 9.5 sacks in the final season of his rookie contract, bringing his four-year averages to 7.1 sacks, 20.5 QB hits and 46.5 tackles on 640.5 defensive snaps per year. Judon is the Ravens' only viable candidate for a franchise tag, but the team would probably prefer to sign him to a long-term contract. While a tag-and-trade presumably wouldn't be the first option, it could become part of the discussion if Judon and the Ravens have trouble reaching a multi-year agreement. The 27-year-old is Baltimore's best player at an otherwise weak position, and the team has enough cap space to bring him back.