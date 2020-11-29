Baltimore will place Judon (ankle) on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tight end Mark Andrews (thigh) was also added to the list Sunday, as he and Judon became the 10th and 11th Ravens players to test positive for COVID-19. Both players will miss Tuesday's game against the Steelers, and at this point, the two should be considered unlikely to be activated prior to the Ravens' Week 13 matchup with the Cowboys on Dec. 7. The star edge rusher had tallied 35 tackles and four sacks through the Ravens' first 10 games.