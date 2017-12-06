Judon had one solo tackle and one sack in Sunday's win against the Lions.

Judon now has four sacks in his last four contests, but he still isn't playing a full snap count, with just 39 defensive snaps Sunday (62 percent). His limited workloads makes the second-year pro a tough IDP stream, as he only has three games this season with five or more tackles.

