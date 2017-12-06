Ravens' Matt Judon: Notches sack Sunday
Judon had one solo tackle and one sack in Sunday's win against the Lions.
Judon now has four sacks in his last four contests, but he still isn't playing a full snap count, with just 39 defensive snaps Sunday (62 percent). His limited workloads makes the second-year pro a tough IDP stream, as he only has three games this season with five or more tackles.
