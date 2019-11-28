Play

Judon was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athleticreports.

Judon appears to have picked up an ankle injury during Monday's dominant win over the Rams. The starting linebacker will have two more chances to up his activity ahead of Sunday's contest against the 49ers.

