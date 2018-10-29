Judon recorded 10 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

Judon's 10 tackles nearly equaled the 14 he'd posted in the first seven games of the season. He hasn't had a prolific season, and unless he can prove his performance was more than a flash in the pan, he isn't worth much IDP consideration. Looking ahead, he and the Ravens will face off against the Steelers in Week 9.

