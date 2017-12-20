Ravens' Matt Judon: Posts attractive stat line
Judon recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack against the Browns on Sunday.
Judon now has 55 tackles and seven sacks this season, including five sacks in the last six games. The second-year pro faces a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 16, though, since QB Jacoby Brissett has the worst sack percentage in the league (10.7 percent).
