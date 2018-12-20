Judon (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chargers.

Judon was limited in practice this week due to his knee injury. He's seen a slight reduction in snaps since 2017 but has still performed well, recording 42 tackles, including seven sacks, through 14 games so far this season. Look for Tyus Bowser to see some extra snaps if Judon is ultimately held out or limited in Saturday's tilt.

