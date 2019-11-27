Ravens' Matt Judon: Records another sack in win
Judon logged two solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Monday night's win 45-6 win over the Rams.
Judon has now notched a sack and a forced fumble in two straight games. He now has seven sacks on the season, equaling his 2018 total and is one shy of his career high.
