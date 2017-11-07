Ravens' Matt Judon: Records third sack of season
Judon had five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
Judon played 47 of 52 defensive snaps for the Ravens and the sack is his third of the season. The 25-year-old exploded with 14 tackles and two sacks against the Bears in Week 6, but has only 19 tackles in eight other games this season.
