Judon had five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Judon played 47 of 52 defensive snaps for the Ravens and the sack is his third of the season. The 25-year-old exploded with 14 tackles and two sacks against the Bears in Week 6, but has only 19 tackles in eight other games this season.

