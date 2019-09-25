Judon recorded two tackles, both solo, and a sack across 58 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Judon continues to find a way to reach the opposing quarterback, as he now has a sack in each game this season. He is also playing over 80 percent of the defensive snaps this year -- making him an appealing target in IDP leagues.

