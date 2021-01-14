Judon (illness) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round matchup in Buffalo, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Judon missed Baltimore's first two practices of the week, but he was a full participant in Thursday's session. The fifth-year linebacker looks set to handle his usual starting role as the Ravens work to contain Josh Allen and the Bills.
